This Dremel bundle includes nine attachments and 64 accessories at $156

Amazon is offering the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool with Flex Shaft Bundle for $156.02 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen in 2020 and is the lowest available. This bundle includes just about everything you could need to get started with fine wood-crafting, engraving, and just about any other hobby that needs a Dremel or similar tool. You’ll find there are nine attachments and 64 accessories in the included box, which delivers the ability to accomplish a number of tasks. The Dremel 4300 with the included items can engrave, route, sand, polish, cut, carve, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from hundreds of happy shoppers.

Don’t miss out on Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week. You’ll find a number of discounts here, but one of the most notable sales is RYOBI’s ONE+ 18V Cordless Rotary Kit. On sale for $99, this week’s deal saves you around 50% from its list price and delivers a truly cord-free experience that’ll last for hours on a single charge.

Step down to the Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool with LED Light at $93.50 to save even more. You’ll find that this bundle includes five accessories and 40 attachments, stepping it down a bit from today’s lead deal. But, those on tighter budgets will benefit from a lower-cost system that’ll still get the job done in most scenarios.

Dremel 4300 Rotary Tool features:

The Platinum Edition offers the highest value. Kit includes 4300 high-performance rotary tool, nine attachments including the Flex Shaft attachment and 64 genuine Dremel accessories.

Universal 3-jaw chuck tool-less and collet-less accessory changes. Compatible with Dremel’s entire line of accessories and attachments.

Pivot light rotates to illuminate your projects even in difficult to reach spaces.Amperage:1.8

