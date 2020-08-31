EarFun Air Review: Budget wireless earbuds with premium features [Video]

With the variety of wireless earbuds available today, it can be hard to choose a pair. But that also means there are some great budget options depending on what features you’re after. The new EarFun Air wireless earbuds offer a premium design with wireless charging, auto pausing media, and an impressive 35-hour total battery life with the charging case. Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Wireless Charging Case

As a home base for the earbuds, the charging case is small and simple. Flip open the top and the earbuds are revealed in the case with their stems pointing downward for easy placement. On the front is a single light that will illuminate different colors to show the battery level of the case.

On the back of the case is a USB-C port for charging, but the Earfun Air can also be charged wirelessly. Getting back up to a full charge will be faster with a cable, but wireless charging is a convenient way to top off the battery if you have a pad for it.

EarFun Air: Design

In a shape that is reminiscent of Airpods at first look, the Earfun Air has a tube that protrudes from the bottom of the earbud and points a little forwards towards the wearer’s mouth. The earbuds have four microphones for clear noise-canceling calls, and this design gets the mic even closer to the conversation.

Comfort and Fit

With a few different sizes of silicone tips, its easy to find a good fit for your ears. The silicone tips that most of these budget earbuds come with work well, but sometimes they take a little more fiddling with to get a good fit than foam tips like these from Amazon.

Though there are no ear wings or hooks for added security, once I had the EarFun Air earbuds firmly inserted in my ears, they never felt like they were going to fall out.

EarFun Air: Video

Sound

Once there is a good fit, though, the EarFun Air earbuds sound great. The rock-solid Bluetooth 5.0 connection delivers deep and powerful bass that isn’t overpowering. The EarFun Air have a fun, full sound profile for enjoyable listening in most genres of music and most situations. Stereo separation is great, as showcased on the Eagles’ Hotel California. Pop tracks sound great on the EarFun Air, and the contoured sound was a welcomed profile while using these for jogs in the morning.

Volume

The EarFun Air earbuds get plenty loud as well. I enjoyed most of my listening right around the 40-45% mark, but even at full volume, I didn’t experience any distortion, even on bass-heavy tracks like Solar Sailer from the Tron Legacy Soundtrack.

EarFun Air: Voice Calls

Along with good audio, the EarFun Air can make voice calls with built-in microphones for canceling out environment noise. The microphone does sound decent compared to other true wireless earbuds I’ve tried in the past, but it is still a stretch to say it sounds great. I found it to work pretty well in my short testing, but be sure to watch the video hear how the mic sounds for yourself.

Responsive controls

For quick conversations where you don’t want to miss the best part of your favorite song, the Earfun air earbuds will automatically pause when one of the earbuds is removed from your ear. If you need to give your coffee order or ask someone where the coffee shop is, it’s easy to just remove one earbud and keep your place in the media you’re listening to. This is a feature I loved on the Razer Opus Bluetooth over-ear headphones and also really enjoy on the EarFun Air earbuds.

Additionally, controlling the EarFun Air earbuds is easy with the capacitive touch controls on either bud. Just hold the right to turn the volume up, double-tap to pause, and triple-tap to call up a voice assistant. I found the controls to be very responsive to my inputs.

Battery life

Battery life is commendable on the EarFun Air, with up to seven hours per charge on the earbuds and about 35 hours total with the juice from the charging case.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the EarFun Air earbuds are a solid budget pick. While they are listed at $79.99 on Amazon, they are usually available for much less. Currently, you can get them for $47.07 with the $10 on-page coupon combined with the code EARFUN35. With the combination of stylish design, wireless charging, easy controls, and decent battery life, there is a lot to like about the EarFun Air earbuds.

If you want something smaller, check out our review of EarFun Air’s smaller counterpart, the EarFun Free.

