True Wireless Earbuds have been coming out with more and more features recently, but that often drives the price up too high for those looking for good earbuds on a budget. But, the 2020 CES Innovation Award-winning EarFun Free true wireless earbuds are here to help. At just $50, they pack wireless charging, an IPX7 waterproof rating, and Bluetooth 5.0. Check out the video below for more details.

EarFun Free – Out of the box

Both the earbuds and the charging case feature a classic design. EarFun isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel here. The case has a cheaper feel than some other wireless earbuds I’ve tried recently. It closes securely, but the lid feels light and flimsy.

With a simple, small design the Free earbuds have a small LED light to display the status and a single tactile button on either earbud. Personally, I prefer this tactile button because on other earbuds with a touch-sensitive button like the Tranya Rimor, I found myself frequently pushing buttons by accident.

Like the Tranya, though, I had a little bit of trouble finding a pair of silicone ear tips that fit my ears well enough to provide a good seal. The EarFun Free earbuds come with three different sizes of silicone ear tips without any earwings. The largest set of ear tips fit the best, but I had to do some wiggling around to make sure it has a seal that gives the best sound. Picking up a set of foam tips like these from Amazon is another way to get a better fit in your ear.

Once I had a good fit in my ears, though, the EarFun Free felt secure even when out for a run. I was never worried that they could fall out.

EarFun Free: Review

Modern features

At $50, the EarFun Free packs a lot of modern features. Most notably, the charging case features wireless charging in combination with a USB-C charging port. With both of these features, it’s easy to make sure the Free is always topped off.

Keeping up with modern tech, the EarFun Free also sports Bluetooth 5. I haven’t had any connection issues when using these earbuds on the go with my iPhone 8.

As another great standard, the EarFun Free also has an IPX7 waterproof rating. While the X means that it doesn’t have a rating for dust protection, the EarFun Free has been rated for submersion in up to one meter of water for 30 minutes. This makes it great for workouts and by the pool.

How does it sound?

Right in the title of the EarFun Free on Amazon, it says “deep bass,” which describes the earbuds sound signature pretty accurately. Listening to “Solar Sailer” from the Tron Legacy soundtrack (one of my favorite ways to try out bass performance), the EarFun Free hit low and surprisingly full through the bass walk-down lines.

Highs come through clear without distortion or harshness, even at higher volumes. The earbuds get plenty loud and don’t distort even at max volume.

Listening to Duke Ellington standards, there was great stereo separation that placed instruments in different locations throughout the soundstage.

All of this comes together for a fun sound signature. There is some shaping going on with boosted lows, but I enjoy it for what I use these earbuds for – which is usually going for a run or working outside.

Battery Life

6 hours of battery life in the earbuds should get you through most situations where you need them, and then the charging case provides about four additional charges, bringing the total playtime up to 30 hours.

Wrapping up

Value is the name of the game with the EarFun Free. At just $50, you’re getting a lot of modern features. Sure, it lacks any sort of EQ changes via an app and doesn’t have ANC, but it has just about everything else and sounds good to boot. I do have some trouble getting a good seal in my ear, but once I do it is a very fun sound that is good for most situations where I would use this pair of headphones.

