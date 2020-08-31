HomePod packs AirPlay 2 and Siri control with deals from $188 (Reg. $299)

Best Buy offers Apple’s HomePod for $199.99 shipped. Those willing to go with an open-box excellent model can drop the price to $187.99. Just scroll down to the Buying Options section of the listing to see the open-box offers. Regularly $299, we’ve seen it fall to $200 a few times in the last months, which is right at the best we’ve seen in 2020.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

Drop the Apple tax and save further by going with a Sonos One SL speaker instead. You’ll still get access to all of the best streaming services for around $76 less than today’s featured offer, however, you’ll miss out on some features but it does still pack AirPlay support.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. That includes a particularly notable on-going deal for Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking.

