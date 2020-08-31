Modal electric wine openers are up to 66% off today with deals from $10

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering up to 66% off Modal wine openers and accessories. One standout is the stainless steel Modal Automatic Wine Opener for $9.99. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly $30, matching our previous mention, and at the lowest price we can find. This model will negate the need to fiddle around with corks and the decorative foil encasing them. You just place the opener on the top of the bottle and it will unscrew the cork, cut the foil, and prime you for your first glass. It is made of metal and plastic with a rechargeable battery that can open 40 bottles before it needs to be juiced back up on the power base. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals.

But you’ll want to browse through the entire Modal Best Buy sale today. There are a few models on sale for $10 right now consisting of mostly cosmetic differences and carrying solid ratings.

Once that cork comes out though, you might need to throw a stopper in there if you plan on finishing the job another day. This 4-pack of Rabbit Wine and Beverage Bottle Stoppers is a best-selling option that comes in at $8 Prime shipped and carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers.

Swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals and a closer look at Pottery Barn’s new fall home decor line.

More on the Modal Automatic Wine Opener:

Uncork wine bottles quickly with this Modal fully automatic wine opener. The automatic design lets you unscrew the cork swiftly, while the foil cutter removes the decorative seal easily. This Modal fully automatic wine opener has a rechargeable battery that lets you open up to 40 bottles when fully charged, and the LED indicator shows the charge status.

