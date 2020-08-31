Fall is quickly approaching, and most retailers have started to drop their new collections. Last week, we just covered Target’s new fall home line with tons of budget-friendly options. Today, we’re going to be sharing our favorites from Pottery Barn’s new fall home collection. This new line has you ready for all of your fall gatherings as well as new bedding, throw blankets, decor, and much more. The company is also featuring all of the hottest trends in how decor, including deep hues, velvet and woven textures, as well as beautiful stoneware. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Pottery Barn’s Fall Collection.

Rustic Modern

The new fall home line is made up of three sections: Rustic Modern, Pacific Woods, and Chateau. Starting with Rustic Modern, this style features natural tones and rustic finishes. One of our favorite items from this section is the Velvet Bedding. The Velvet Handcrafted Box Stitch Quilt and Shams come in three color options and add a super cozy layer to any bedding. It also features modern stitching and can be machine washed. Plus, prices start at just $65.

Pottery Barn’s fall home line has an array of beautiful vase fillers to brighten up a space for the season. One of our favorites is the Set of 3 Dried Pampas Grass Branches. This is also a great way to add height to a room, and the beautiful texture will add a luxurious touch to any space. However, if you’re looking for more of a bold yellow tone, we also love the Faux Autumn Aspen Tree Branches.

Pacific Woods

The Pacific Woods Collection was inspired by the California Redwoods with forest and mossy green tones as well as rich woods. This entire space is warm and inviting, which is exactly what you want for fall. One of our favorite items is the Bluma Chukka Knit Tassel Throw. This throw will be sure to add a cozy layer to any bed, couch, or chair. The knit throw is also slightly weighted to help keep you warm, too. Better yet, it also has matching Handknit Pillow Covers.

Chateau

Finally, Chateau is a European-inspired look with lots of touches of fig and gold hues. If you’re hosting any fall event this autumn, the Scroll Stoneware Dinnerware is absolutely beautiful. This collection is said to be, “Crafted in Portugal, our Scroll Dinnerware Collection has an authentic artisan look. Printed and kiln-fired with a reactive glaze, each piece exhibits beautiful highs and lows in its colors.” Prices for this unique dinnerware start at just $10 and will go with almost any house setting.

