Samsung’s 2020 Soundbars fall as low as $198 at Amazon (Up to $152 off)

- Aug. 31st 2020 1:21 pm ET

From $198
Amazon is offering the Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar (HW-T550) for $197.99 shipped. That’s up to $80 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This 2020 Samsung release boasts DTS Virtual:X support which is said to “turn your living room into a theater.” Owners can anticipate “powerful 3D surround sound” that’s ready to level up your next at-home entertainment experience. Two Bluetooth devices can be paired at once, allowing you to seamlessly switch between different content with no need to fiddle with your audio output each time. Additional connectivity options include HDMI, Optical Audio, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Samsung soundbar on sale.

We’ve also spotted the Samsung 3.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar (HW-Q800T/ZA) for $747.99 shipped. That’s up to $152 off the typical rate there and comes within $50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Buyers of this soundbar will be ready to embrace both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio. This is accomplished through three standard channels, one subwoofer channel, and two upward-firing channels. Alexa is built-in, making it a cinch to control volume and the rest of your smart home. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our release coverage.

It doesn’t matter which option you decide on, you’ll still need a place to rest your new soundbar. That’s why I recommend having a look at Walker Edison’s 70-inch TV Console. It’s fallen to $159, which offers a savings of $60 off typical pricing. With support for up to 250-pounds, this solution is a solid choice for a 75-inch television.

Samsung 2.1-Ch. Soundbar features:

  • The captivating experience of DTS Virtual:X turns your living room into a theater. Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you’re inside the scene
  • Seamlessly switch between two different connected smart devices
  • Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer

