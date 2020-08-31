Twelve South sale takes up to 33% off must-have accessories for Mac, iPad, more

Amazon is running a new Twelve South sale today with a number of discounts on popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Twelve South Curve Stand in black for $41.22. Regularly $60, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve seen in months at Amazon. The new white special edition color is also on sale at $49.30 from the usual $60 price tag. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and airflow. In fact, it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals from today’s sale.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

Our Mac accessories guide is jam-packed with even more deals on everyday essentials for keeping your battle station up and running. Jump over to this landing page for all of the latest deals and more.

Twelve South Curve features:

Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches

Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain

Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

