Twelve South sale takes up to 33% off must-have accessories for Mac, iPad, more

- Aug. 31st 2020 6:51 am ET

Feature
Amazon is running a new Twelve South sale today with a number of discounts on popular Mac, iPad, and iPhone accessories. Free shipping is available on orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Headlining is the Twelve South Curve Stand in black for $41.22. Regularly $60, today’s deal is the first discount we’ve seen in months at Amazon. The new white special edition color is also on sale at $49.30 from the usual $60 price tag. Twelve South’s Curve delivers an elevated home for your MacBook, offering better ergonomics and airflow. In fact, it keeps “70% of the base exposed” for cooling. Fits devices from 11- to 17-inches. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals from today’s sale.

Other notable Twelve South deals:

Our Mac accessories guide is jam-packed with even more deals on everyday essentials for keeping your battle station up and running.

Twelve South Curve features:

  • Protection – Anti-slip silicone pads and bent arms keep laptop in place and prevent scratches
  • Better Ergonomics – Curve raises laptop 6 inches (15cm) off your desk to relieve neck and shoulder strain
  • Multiple Uses – Pair with a full-size keyboard & mouse for a comfortable desktop setup or use with a monitor for dual screen functionality

Best Amazon Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Twelve South

