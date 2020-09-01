Amazon now offering 12-packs of Pure Protein Shakes for just $11 (Reg. $20+)

Sep. 1st 2020

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Complete Ready to Drink Protein Shakes (vanilla) for $11.33 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly listed at between $20 and $30 on Amazon over the last 3-months, this deal is one of the best we have ever tracked and the lowest we can find. This is a 12-pack of 11-ounce shakes with 30-grams of protein each. They also have 24 added vitamins, 140-calories, and just 1-gram of sugar. They are ideal mid-day snacks or for right after workouts. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re interested but have never given the Pure Protein Shakes a try yet, it might be smarter to go for the smaller 4-pack. It comes in at under $7 Prime shipped and carries the same solid ratings.

However, if you’re into the actual protein powder instead of the pre-made shakes, MyProtein is now offering 5.5-lbs. of its Impact Whey Isolate for $32.

On the workout companion deal side of things, today we spotted a great price on the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds and we still have AirPods Pro at the Amazon all-time low. You’ll find even more in our fitness tracker guide and be sure to check out the new Amazon Halo fitness tracker.

More on the Pure Protein Shakes:

  • READY TO DRINK SHAKES: Our new & improved Non-GMO ready to drink shakes have 30g of protein per serving to help support muscle strength. Our protein shakes are low-fat, gluten free, with 140 calories, 24 added vitamins & minerals & less than 1g sugar
  • PROTEIN SHAKES FOR HEALTHY LIVES: Pure Protein makes protein shakes for women and men on a mission to get fit. Whether you’re focused on muscle gains, lifting or are an active bodybuilder, Pure Protein RTD shakes give you the energy to go for the gold

