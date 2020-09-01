Bring the Bose SoundSport Free Earbuds on your next run at $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Earbuds for $149 shipped in a variety of styles. Typically fetching $199, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is the best we’ve seen in months, and matches the all-time low tracked only once before. Perfect for keeping up during runs and other workouts, the Bose SoundSport Free come backed by an IPX4 water-resistant design for serving as a dedicated pair of exercise earbuds and more. You’ll be able to count on 5-hours of playback in a single listen session, with the included charging case bumping that up to 15-hours. Other notable features include a “Find My Buds” feature, customizable ear tips, and more. Over 21,800 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the Bose audio quality, going with the Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds from Anker are a great alternative. Especially considering they’ll only set you back $33 at Amazon right now. Here you’ll benefit from a similar workout-ready design and even up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case.

Another more affordable route to consider would be going with the EarFun Air earbuds. We just took a hands-on look at them, finding a notable mix of premium features and a budget-friendly price tag. Get all of the details right here, and then dive into our headphones guide for even more ways to save.

Bose SoundSport Free features:

No wires mean no limits. And Bose sound sport free headphones are completely wireless, so you can enjoy total freedom of movement with nothing not even a single cord in your way. The acoustic package is designed to deliver sound so clear and powerful it will motivate you to go faster, lift heavier and train longer. Bluetooth technology transmits music from your phone to the headphones, so music plays reliably and consistently whether your phone is in your nearby gym bag, pocket or strapped to your arm.

