MyProtein now offering 5.5-lbs. of its Impact Whey Isolate for $32 (Reg. $56+)

MyProtein is now offering 5.5-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for $32 shipped when you apply code VIP32 at checkout. Just about all flavors are eligible for today’s promo code. Regularly as much as $80, you will at times find some of the flavors down in the $56 range with today’s deal dropping the price well below that. Needless to say, if this is your protein of choice, now’s a great time to stock up. It contains as much as 22-grams of protein per serving with just 90-calories and about 1-gram of fat. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 MyProtein customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, a 5-pound container of the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder sells for $55+ at Amazon right now. The MyProtein Impact Whey was already among the most affordable on the market, so the price drops are always worth a closer look.

If you’re looking to shake up a protein smoothie on the way to the gym or on-the-go at all, using a fraction of your savings on an $8 BlenderBottle shaker bottle is a great idea. For an at-home solution, we still have the Nutri Ninja single serve blender with a pair of smoothie cups down at $59 shipped.

And while we are talking fitness companion deals, we also have AirPods Pro at the Amazon all-time low price and Apple Watch Series 5 at over $100 off. You’ll find even more in our fitness tracker guide and don’t forget about the new Amazon Halo fitness tracker.

More on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company — our Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.

