This combo floor and desktop LED lamp + 3 color settings is now $36 (Reg. $50)

Today only, Woot is offering the Miroco LED Adjustable Floor and Desk Lamp for $35.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $40, today’s deal is nearly 35% in savings and the lowest total we can find. This is a 2-in-1 floor and desktop lamp with an adjustable height and angle (up to 55-inches tall). The 12W LED light has a lifespan of “50,000+” hours with three color settings (white, natural white, and cool white) as well as variable levels of brightness via the on-board touch panel. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if it’s just a bedside and desktop lamp you’re after, there are more affordable options out there. This LITOM Office Desk Lamp is a solid option at $20 Prime shipped. It includes three color modes, three levels of brightness, and a 180-degree flexible arm alongside the 4+ star rating from over 1,200. While clearly not quite as versatile as today’s lead deal, it will save you quite a bit more.

We also have a solid deal running on TaoTronics’ 400-lumen LED desk lamps and this 6-pack of motion-sensing LED under cabinet lights. Not to mention the HomeKit-ready LIFX dimmable LED light bulb at 30% off.

More on the Miroco LED Adjustable Floor and Desk Lamp:

Miroco dimmable floor lamp offers strong natural ambience lighting for your entire room. You can easily control the temperature and brightness by simply pressing the touch panel. Use as a floor lamp or as a sleek desk lamp; the base only weighs 4.8 lbs. (8.6 x 8.6 in) and is easy to move from place to place

