A fresh movie bundle sale on Apple’s iTunes storefront has kicked off today with a number of notable discounts on top-rated films. All of these offers will become a permanent part of your library after purchase. You’ll find a number of additional deals down below, as well, as Apple launches its annual Labor Day movie sale. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Movie bundle deals highlight this Labor Day sale

As it does each year around this time, Apple has launched a particularly notable Labor Day movie sale. This is a great time to load up on some fresh titles and expand your library for the holiday weekend.

Our top pick is the Harry Potter Complete Collection for $49.99. It regularly goes for $80 with today’s deal marking one of the best prices all-time. You’ll receive all eight original Harry Potter films with purchase.

Other notable movie bundle deals:

More movie deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is We Bare Bears The Movie. Typically $5, this TV show made into a movie has never been offered for less.

