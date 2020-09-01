Bissell Robot Vacs are on sale today at Amazon, upgrade for $170 (Reg. $250)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Bissell EV675 Robot Vaccum Cleaner for $169.99 shipped. That’s a $129 savings from the original price and down $80 from the usual going rate. Ditch the old school vacuum for a fresh approach that’s fully automated. Bissell brings its robot vacuum to market with a charging-charging dock, remote control, and 100-minutes of run-time. With fully-programmable operation and “ultra-quiet” cleaning modes, it’s a great way to automate your cleaning setup at a notable discount today. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to save but still need a new vacuum will want to consider Eureka’s popular stick 3-in-1 model. It sells for $30 currently and delivers a lightweight design with a swivel base for quick cleanup jobs. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Bissell Robot Vacuum features:

Schedule cleanings to automatically clean your floors while you’re away

Low profile design for cleaning under furniture. Dirt Cup Capacity: 0.4 liters

Smart cleaning with automatic sensors to detect stairs and drop-offs as well as low battery levels to return to the docking station and recharge

