Craftsman’s 40-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set plunges to $28.50 (Reg. $50+, New low)

- Sep. 1st 2020 12:27 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Craftsman 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $28.68 shipped. That’s $21+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This mechanics tool set by Craftsman is a well-rounded solution worth adding to almost any tool collection. Inside you’ll find a 72-tooth ratchet, 12-point socket, and much more. Each piece features large markings to ensure you can quickly find whatever is needed for the task at hand. Craftsman backs this tool set with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Further expand your abilities with Bosch’s 18V Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $101.50. This offering sets itself apart from many thanks to wielding a brushless motor that’s ready to deliver longer runtime and additional power. Buyers are bound to appreciate a lightweight design that clocks in at just 2.4-pounds. This deal delivers more than $47 in savings, making it worth a quick look.

Since we’re talking tools, you shouldn’t miss Home Depot’s latest sale. Right now you can take up to 25% off nailers, compressors, and more. The discounts encompass brands like RIDGID, RYOBI, Husky, Milwaukee, and the list goes on.

Craftsman 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • Large markings for quick socket identification
  • 72 tooth ratchet for minimal arc swing
  • Full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance
  • 12 point socket for quick engagement with fastener
  • Durable blow molded case allows for easy tool storage
  • Full Lifetime Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

