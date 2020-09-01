Craftsman’s 40-Pc. Mechanics Tool Set plunges to $28.50 (Reg. $50+, New low)

Amazon is offering the Craftsman 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $28.68 shipped. That’s $21+ off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This mechanics tool set by Craftsman is a well-rounded solution worth adding to almost any tool collection. Inside you’ll find a 72-tooth ratchet, 12-point socket, and much more. Each piece features large markings to ensure you can quickly find whatever is needed for the task at hand. Craftsman backs this tool set with a full lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Further expand your abilities with Bosch’s 18V Hammer Drill/Driver Kit for $101.50. This offering sets itself apart from many thanks to wielding a brushless motor that’s ready to deliver longer runtime and additional power. Buyers are bound to appreciate a lightweight design that clocks in at just 2.4-pounds. This deal delivers more than $47 in savings, making it worth a quick look.

Since we’re talking tools, you shouldn’t miss Home Depot’s latest sale. Right now you can take up to 25% off nailers, compressors, and more. The discounts encompass brands like RIDGID, RYOBI, Husky, Milwaukee, and the list goes on.

Craftsman 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

Large markings for quick socket identification

72 tooth ratchet for minimal arc swing

Full polish chrome finish for corrosion resistance

12 point socket for quick engagement with fastener

Durable blow molded case allows for easy tool storage

Full Lifetime Warranty, refer to “Warranty & Support” section below for full details

