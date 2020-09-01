Today only, Home Depot slashes up to 25% off nailers, compressors, and more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off a selection of nailers and compressors from RIDGID, RYOBI, Husky, Milwaukee, and more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. One standout is the RYOBI 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer and Drill for $179. Regularly $220 or so, this is a $41 discount and $4 less than our previous mention. Ideal for tackling various tasks around the home, such as trim and detail work. It also ships with a 1.5Ah battery and a charger alongside a 3-year warranty. Plus the drill will add some added functionality to your new setup, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More deals and details below.

Another standout is the DEWALT 20V Inflator with bonus battery and charger for $159. That’s down from the usual $225 or so price tag and the best we can find. This inflator is good to have in your garage in case you ever have a flat tire or the like. With compatibility for three different power sources, this inflator can go just about anywhere. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on inflators, nailers, various accessories, and more.

You’ll also want to check out the latest Pro Buy of the Week at Home Depot, which takes up to 50% off garage storage and tools. You’ll find a large selection of Husky accessories, RYOBI tools, and more all on sale.

Ryobi 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Brad Nailer :

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Brad Nailer, (2) 1.3 Ah Batteries, and Charger. This kit houses the perfect combination of essential tools for DIYers. It includes a drill/driver and an 18-gauge brad nailer with AirStrike Technology for cordless convenience that eliminates the need for a compressor and bulky air hose. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform.

