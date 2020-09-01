Amazon slashes De’Longhi heater pricing as low as $67 (Save up to 25%)

Today we’ve come across a variety of De’Longhi heater discounts priced as low as $67 at Amazon. Our favorite happens to be De’Longhi’s 1,500W Oil-Filled Radiator Space Heater for $91.50 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Despite cranking out 1,500 watts of heating power, this unit manages to operate in complete silence. It’s ready to make medium to large-sized rooms warm and cozy, something you’re bound to appreciate during the upcoming seasons. A built-in ECO mode allows you to save energy “by automatically adjusting heat and power settings for the most comfortable and economical warmth.” Rated 4.1/5 stars. Continue reading to find more heaters on sale.

More heaters on sale:

Don’t forget that yesterday we found both Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool and another De’Longhi Tower Heater on sale at Amazon. Each of these are still discounted as low as $68. No matter which option you decide on today, you’ll be ready to embrace cooler months ahead.

De’Longhi 1,500W Radiator Space Heater features:

  • 1500 watts of heating power, silent operation, Best for medium to large rooms that need constant heat in the colder seasons.
  • High quality, patented steel assembly – permanently sealed oil reservoir – never needs refilling.
  • ECO function saves energy by automatically adjusting heat and power settings for the most comfortable and economical warmth

