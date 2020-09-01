Add HomeKit-enabled video to your setup with the $30 eufy Indoor Cam

eufyHome via Amazon offers its 2K Indoor Camera with HomeKit for $29.99 shipped when promo code ENDOOR55 is applied alongside the on-page coupon. That takes 25% off and matches our previous mention alongside the best price we’ve tracked. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Check out our previous coverage for additional details.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at around $25. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam at this price. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. Although you’ll miss out on the biggest feature of the lead deal, HomeKit functionality, there’s still a lot to like here at just $25. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

You’ll want to swing by yesterday’s big Anker sale for even more deals on eufy’s HomeKit cameras. You’ll also find a number of markdowns on USB-C adapters, projectors, and more, making it a great time to load up on some tech for back to school or your work from home setup. Check out the entire sale here for more.

eufy 2K Indoor Cam features:

Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI determines whether a human or pet is present and only records when an event of interest occurs.

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Communicate From Your Camera: Speak in real-time to anyone who passes via the camera’s built-in two-way audio.

