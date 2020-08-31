Anker’s Pan + Tilt HomeKit camera highlights new sale, projectors, more from $11

Anker is starting the week with a fresh batch of deals at Amazon highlighted by its eufy Pan & Tilt HomeKit Camera for $39.99 shipped when promo code ENDOOR88 is applied during checkout. The latest cameras from eufy are headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

Another standout deal today is the new Anker Nebula Cosmos 1080p Home Projector for $699.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s a $100 savings and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. With a sleek design, integrated smart features, and full 1080p HDR support, there’s a lot to like on the latest projector from Anker. Inputs include HDMI and USB, along with the ability to beam content wirelessly, as well. We’ve had ample experience with Anker’s line of projectors, check out our previous hands-on reviews here.

Other notable deals include:

As always, our smartphone accessories roundup is the place to be for all of the latest deals for your iPhone and Android device. In case you missed it, Apple’s lineup of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are all on sale over at Amazon from $12.

Anker eufy Pan & Tilt Camera features:

The Key is in the Detail: View every event in up to 2K clarity (1080P while using HomeKit) so you see exactly what is happening inside your home.

Smart Integration: Connect your Indoor Cam to Apple HomeKit (Please download our HomeKit User Guide in the product information section below), the Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa for complete control over your surveillance. (HomeKit available via update. When opening HomeKit, users must add the device in the eufy Security app and then complete the activation process.)

Follows the Action: When motion is detected the camera automatically tracks and follows the moving object. Pan the lens 360° horizontally or tilt it 96° vertically to get a clear view of the whole room.

