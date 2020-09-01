Gift cards up to 20% off: Jiffy Lube, Nautica, Google Play, Staples, more

- Sep. 1st 2020 10:41 am ET

We have now spotted some notable gift card deals via Amazon and elsewhere at up to 20% off. First up, you can score a $50 Jiffy Lube Gift Card at Amazon for $40 with free digital delivery. Simply use code JIFFY at checkout to redeem the special price. That’s 20% off and some free money to use on your next visit to Jiffy Lube. As always with these discounted gift cards, if you plan on making a trip to any of these retail stores, you might as well have some free credit in your pocket. Head below for more gifts card deals.

Today’s Gift Card Deals:

Speaking of gift card promotions, Verizon is offering up to $300 in extra credit right now with the purchase of select smartphone plans. But you’ll also want to browse through our latest credit card feature for tips on maximizing cash back, scoring extra points, and more.

More on Jiffy Lube:

Jiffy Lube is the largest quick lube oil change company with more than 2,000 locations, serving 27.5 million customers each year. Jiffy Lube pioneered the fast oil change industry and is committed to providing an exceptional experience for its customers by offering fast, convenient and professional service – at a good value.

