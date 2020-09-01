Govee’s highly-rated RGB LED strips upgrade your home theater from under $10

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code NKBDC9LZ at checkout. Down nearly $10 from its regular going rate, today’s deal is among the best we’ve tracked recently for a strip like this. You’ll find that this kit includes two LED strips that measure 5M each, which gives you the ability to easily extend it in multiple directions. It has an included IR remote that controls both strips at once, delivering a unified look and experience. The remote has multiple buttons on it to easily change the color, brightness, and more for a completely customized space. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for another great RGB LED strip at under $10.

Now, 33-feet might be great for adding LED lighting to your home theater, but what about behind the TV? Well, this 9.8-foot USB-powered RGB LED Strip from Govee’s Amazon page is down to $9.79 Prime shipped with the code NHJMM2IO at checkout. Normally $14, you’re saving around $4 here and gaining a simplistic RGB LED experience. You’ll just need your TV’s USB port to power the lights, which help cut down on excess cables tunning to the ground at your home theater. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to expand your smart home, be sure to check out this deal we found on Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display. It’s currently down to $100 shipped, which is 33% below its regular going rate right now. Delivering an experience like none-other, Lenovo leverages Google Assistant for its smart home prowess.

Govee RGB LED Strip features:

Color Changing: The 32.8ft (2X5m) led strip light is featured with not only equipped light colors like RGB (Red, green, blue), white and other 16 colors, but also 6 color DIY options. Create romantic, festive atmosphere for events like Halloween Christmas Valentine.

Dual Control Ways: The remote controller, with up to 32.8ft control distance, enables you to control the strip light far away from it. Practical control box: one button to switch on/off, adjust brightness and color.

Dimmable Lighting: With adjustable 6-level brightness, the tape light can be changed to warm or bright. An ideal decoration for TV, wall and living room. Choose the best 5050 LEDs, up to 50,000 hours lifespan for you.

