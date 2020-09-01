Score the Assistant-powered Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $100 (Save 33%)

B&H is currently offering the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 going rate direct from Lenovo, today’s offer saves you 33% and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. For comparison, you’ll pay $180 at Best Buy right now. Whether it’s for a helping hand in the kitchen or to bring smart home control elsewhere around the house, Lenovo Smart Display upgrades your Assistant setup. It packs a 10-inch display for showcasing step by step cooking instructions, as well as videos and more. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. More details below.

For comparison, today’s featured offer is the same price you’d currently pay for Amazon’s Echo Show 8. But if you’re looking to pocket some extra savings compared to the Lenovo Smart Display, going with the Echo Show 5 at $70 is a great option to consider. You’re ditching the Assistant focus found above for Alexa, but will be able to enjoy much of the same functionality otherwise.

Speaking of ways to bring home Google Assistant, the discount we spotted yesterday on Home Max at $199 is now being joined by a $70 price cut on the Belkin SoundForm Elite. You’ll find even more over in our smart home guide, as well.

Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display features:

Make everyday life easier with this 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. Its built-in Google Assistant responds quickly to your voice commands, whether you need to check your morning commute or bring up a recipe, and the brilliant Full HD touch screen offers a colorful, crisp view. This Lenovo Smart Display lets you catch up with family and friends using video chat

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!