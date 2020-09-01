Hercules Auto Grip Guitar Stand 2-packs now $54 for today only (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Musician’s Friend is offering a 2-pack of Hercules PLUS Series Auto Grip Guitar Stands (GS412B) for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $100 for the 2-pack, these things sell for as much as $53 each at Guitar Center and even more on Amazon. One of our favorite brands in the guitar accessory space, I’ve had a very similar Hercules standing at attention for nearly 10-years without fail now. Features include an “Auto Grip System” that automatically locks the neck of your instrument in place as well as a Hercules’ NINA-equipped (Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment) yoke to accommodate smaller ukuleles and the like. These stands are also height adjustable and have a foldable backrest. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re looking to avoid the Hercules tax, there are much more affordable options out there. In fact, we still have the A-frame ChromaCast on sale for just over $7 as well as some Fender options right here. While they certainly won’t provide all the bells and whistles like the Hercules above, they are still a great way to show off your instruments and keep them at arm’s reach.

You’ll find a series of ongoing guitar deals still live right here. And you might want to consider some extra guitar picks and strings while upgrading your setup.

More on the Hercules PLUS Auto Grip Guitar Stands:

The Hercules GS412B Plus Guitar stand features the upgraded Auto Grip System, upgraded easy height adjustment, and foldable backrest. The GS412B Plus also includes Hercules’ NINA, Narrow Instrument Neck Adjustment, so the AGS yoke can accommodate narrow neck instruments like ukulele, mandolin and banjo.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!