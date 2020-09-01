Make vlog editing simple with AI-powered VlogEasy app, starting at $30

Enjoy making videos but hate editing? You need to try VlogEasy. This app creates perfect jump cuts every time you stop speaking, and you can add stock music with a tap. Right now, you can get a 1-year subscription of VlogEasy including 150GB of cloud storage for just $29.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Video is a powerful tool for building a brand or social presence. However, editing even short Instagram videos by hand can take hours.

VlogEasy harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to speed up the process. You simply hit record, and the app automatically creates perfect jump cuts. Once you finish capturing footage, you can swipe away unwanted clips, and trim any section with a couple of taps.

Of course, you might want to add something extra to spice up your content. As a Premium VlogEasy user, you get unlimited access to an extensive library of royalty-free music and sound effects.

You can also import TV and movie clips from Yarn, grab gifs from Giphy or Tenor, pull royalty-free videos and images from Pixabay, Pexels, and Unsplash.

Rated at 4.1 stars on the App Store from over 350,000 downloads, VlogEasy is the ultimate tool for aspiring influencers.

Get one of these VlogEasy subscriptions: one-year for $29.99, two-years for $49.99, three-years for $69.99, and lifetime for $129.99.

