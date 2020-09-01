Microsoft Summer of Savings has American Made, The Longest Yard, more to $5

Microsoft’s Summer of Savings event is back with a plethora of new movies for just $5 each. One of our favorites is American Made in 4K, which normally goes for $15 at Google Play. Tom Cruise and Doug Liman reunite in this thriller-based outrageously true story. Barry Seal, a hustler and pilot is recruited by the CIA to run one of the biggest covert options in U.S. history. Rated 4.2/5 stars. There are quite a few other great options over at Microsoft, so be sure to swing by this landing page to view the dozens of other movies on sale. We’ve even rounded up a few of our favorites below.

More of our top $5 picks:

Don’t miss out on Apple’s Labor Day movie sales. Pricing starts at $1, and you’ll find movie bundles from $10, 4K titles from $5, and much more.

More about American Made:

Barry Seal was just an ordinary pilot who worked for TWA before he was recruited by the CIA in 1978. His work in South America eventually caught the eye of the Medellín Cartel, associated with Pablo Escobar, who needed a man with his skill set. Barry became a drug trafficker, gun smuggler and money launderer. Soon acquiring the title, ‘The gringo that always delivers’.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!