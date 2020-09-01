Razer Blade 15 offers a high-end mobile gaming experience: $1,400 ($300 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 5GHz/16GB/512GB Gaming Laptop for $1,399.99 shipped. That’s a $400 savings from the original price and down $300 off the regular going rate. It’s also a new Amazon all-time low. The Razer Blade 15 is ready to take your gaming to the next level with a sleek design and a number of notable specs. It’s powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and features 16GB worth of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch HD display gives you plenty of room to operate and enjoy your favorite PC games. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a dedicated Razer gaming keyboard for your setup. Notable features here include a fully mechanical design with green switches that are “tactile and clicky”, along with a full RGB lighting setup, and dedicated media controls. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We have a number of on-going notable sales on PC gaming essentials right now. Amazon has a great promotion on Dell accessories for gamers that are sure to take your experience to a new level. Check out the entire sale here.

Razer Blade 15 features:

  • More power:The 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H processor provides the ultimate level of performance with up to 5.0 GHz max turbo and 6 cores.
  • Ray-tracing: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 is powered by the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and brings cinematic-quality rendering to the most visually intense games.
  • More frames: Incredible performance paired with the fast 144Hz 15. 6″ full HD thin bezel display helps edge out the win.

