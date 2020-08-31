Save up to 30% on Alienware mice, keyboards, and other gaming gear from $63

Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of Dell Alienware gaming laptops and accessories from $63. Shipping is free across the board. One highlight is on the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K at $118.99. Typically fetching $160, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Alienware’s gaming keyboard is comprised of an aluminum frame and pairs with Cherry MX switches for a more premium typing experience. Built-in RGB backlighting ensures it’ll match with the rest of your battlestation, and there’s also dedicated audio controls alongside a USB passthrough port, as well. Over 545 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other Alienware top picks include:

If you’re in need of a new monitor, Samsung’s latest Odyssey G7 Monitors are certainly worth a look, especially considering they’re on sale right now. Deals starts at $650, returning both 27- and 32-inch models to some of the best prices to date. Then go check out all the discounted Razer gear from $15 and everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard features:

Take down the enemy with industry-leading Cherry MX low profile Red switches. The combination of linear switching characteristics, low actuation force and shorter travel gives you better control as well as quick and smooth triggering, allowing you to efficiently pick off adversaries one by one.

