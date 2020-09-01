Save up to $478 on Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles with Buds Live, more

Amazon is currently taking up to $478 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra bundles starting at $1,671.97 shipped for the Note 20 version. Included here alongside either smartphone is Samsung’s Tab S6, a pair of its new Buds Live earbuds, and Watch Active2. All told, you’d typically pay $2,090 on the entire package for Note 20 option. You can also score the Note 20 Ultra bundle for $1,912, down from its $2,390 overall value. Regardless of which option you go with, these bundles are great ways to dive into the Samsung ecosystem. You’re getting the latest handsets with 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display, triple camera array, and S-Pen support. Plus, there’s an Android tablet, wearable, and new true wireless earbuds. As a #1 new release, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for additional details.

A great way to complete the package would be grabbing a new case to protect your new smartphone. Going with Samsung’s LED Flip Wallet Cover for both Note 20 and Ultra versions will run you $65. Here you’re getting a folio design that’ll defend against scratches and drops while also displaying time and call notifications on its LED display. Or you could just call it a day and grab the more affordable Spigen Tough Armor Case at $15 and $17 respectively.

For those on Verizon or at least those looking to switch, picking up the handset through the carrier will let you save $1,000 on a second Note20 or Ultra. You can get all of the details on the promotion right here. And then be sure to check out all of the Android offers in our deals hub.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 features:

Maximize your productivity and creativity with the Galaxy Note 20 128GB 5G Smartphone from Samsung. The Note 20 features a built-in stylus called the S-Pen, which can be used like a real pen to jot down notes or draw images. It can also be used as a Bluetooth remote to control the Note 20 with simple gestures. You can use the S-Pen on the Note 20’s large 6.7″ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display. Only a single punchout for the 10MP selfie camera interrupts the edge-to-edge digital canvas. The size makes it ideal for mobile gaming and watching streaming video.

