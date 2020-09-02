abode is currently offering 20% off accessories purchased with any starter kit when you use the code LABORDAY20 at checkout. You’ll need to buy the starter kit at full price, but all additional accessories will see a 20% discount. Given this, once you pick up a starter kit (we recommend the Iota HomeKit-enabled alarm set, which includes a 1080p Wi-Fi camera, mini door/window sensor, and key fob), just add accessories to your cart and use the code to instantly start saving. One of our favorite accessories to pick up is the Multi-Sensor, which is on sale for $31.20 from its $60 list price with today’s sale. Offering the ability to sense motion, light, temperature, and humidity, this is a great way to expand both your smart home and security setup. abode’s Iota is one of the only HomeKit-compatible alarm systems around, making it great for the Apple-focused household. You’ll also find that it works well with Alexa and Assistant, offering a well-rounded smart home experience. abode’s Iota and other gear are well-rated at Amazon and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Shop all accessories here.

Looking for a DIY security system on a tighter budget? Well, the iSmartAlarm Deluxe Home Security Package is on sale for $87.50 shipped right now at Amazon. Normally up to $200 or so, this deal beats our last mention by around $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While abode sports HomeKit compatibility, iSmartAlarm utilizes an app on iOS and Android for its functionality. You’ll also get more capability out of the box without having to buy additional accessories when compared to the abode Iota above. Inside your kit, there’s a hub, two remotes, four door and window sensors, and a motion detector. iSmartAlarm also has no monthly fees associated with it. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers.

Speaking of alternative security systems, Ring’s previous generation 5-piece Alarm Kit is down to $139 shipped right now. This saves you 22% and delivers a seamless experience with Alexa. Ring doesn’t have native HomeKit alarm integrations, just like iSmartAlarm, but you’ll have the option for professional monitoring should that be something you’re interested in.

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

