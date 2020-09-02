Score Amazon’s prev-gen. Ring Alarm 5-piece security system at $139 (Save 22%)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the previous-generation Ring Alarm 5-Piece Smart Home Security System for $139 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $179 right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen since back in January. While this isn’t the refreshed Ring Alarm system with 1-touch fire and medical assistance buttons, the previous iteration of security system delivers Alexa-enabled coverage of your home in much the same fashion. It includes a keypad and base station with built-in siren, as well as a range extender, motion detector, and a door sensor. Over 7,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

A great way to leverage some of your savings would be to expand the coverage of your new security package. Depending on your home, grabbing the 2-pack of contact sensors at $30 might be the perfect add-on. With these, you’ll be able to secure an additional pair of doors or windows. Or if you want to keep tabs on movement in a second location, the $23 motion detector is worth a look, instead.

For more ways to expand your Alexa-enabled security system, we’re seeing various Ring cameras bundled with Echo Dot from $170. That includes the Ring Floodlight Cam at $210, and more. Hit up our smart home guide for even more.

Ring Alarm system features:

Protect your property from the inside-out, and get mobile alerts when doors or windows open and when motion is detected at home. Set up your entire system without the need for tools or professional installation, and expand your Alarm to fit any home or apartment.

