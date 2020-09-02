DEWALT and AmazonBasics bit sets fall by up to 33%, now priced from $13.50

Sep. 2nd 2020

$13.50
0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics 48-piece Screwdriver and Nut Driver Bit Set for $13.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of its all-time low. This handy kit from Amazon is great for a variety of at-home projects ranging from electronic repairs, furniture assembly, and more. Inside you’ll find 38 bits, eight nut drivers, a magnetic bit holder, and a screw guide. Each piece is comprised of “durable, wear-resistant S2 and alloy steel for rugged, reliable strength.” A bundled carrying case makes it a cinch to tote the entire kit while also keeping everything tidily held in place. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another notable discount, but this time on one of DEWALT’s bit sets.

Alongside the deal above, we’ve also found DEWALT’s 21-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $19.98 Prime shipped. Today’s savings yield $10 off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked for 7-months. This set features a titanium makeup that’s said to yield a longer bit life when compared with other standard sets. Each bit immediately begins drilling on contact, to create cleaner holes every time. As with Amazon’s kit above, DEWALT bundles a carrying case that keeps each piece organized and held in place. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Oh, and since we’re talking tool kits, you should certainly take a moment to view the discount we found on Craftsman’s 40-piece Mechanics Tool Set. It’s been marked down to $28.50, which delivers both a new low and 43% off. Inside you’ll find a 72-tooth ratchet, 12-point socket, and more.

And that’s not all, this morning we unraveled Home Depot’s outdoor tool sale. There you’ll find brands ranging from RYOBI to Sun Joe, and more. Savings of up to 25% off are ready and waiting. Head over now to see which discount is calling your name.

AmazonBasics 48-piece Bit Set features:

  • Made of durable, wear-resistant S2 and alloy steel for rugged, reliable strength
  • Sturdy plastic carrying case provides designated space for storing each piece
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics limited 1-year warranty

