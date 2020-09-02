Home Depot takes up to 25% off outdoor tools from RYOBI, Sun Joe, more

Home Depot is offering up to 25% off electric outdoor tools from RYOBI, Sun Joe, and many more. Free shipping is available on just about everything or you can opt for in-store pickup. Headlining is the Sun Joe Electric Blower and Mulcher for $49.99. Regularly up to $75, today’s deal is just under our previous mention and the best we can find. This model offers a 3-in-1 design that can blow, vacuum, and mulch, making it a solid option for fall cleanups around your property. Includes a 12-gallon bag and it even has a wheeled design that will take some of the stress off your back. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

For something more high-end, consider the RYOBI 30-inch 50Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $1,999. That’s down $400 from the regular going rate and a match of the discounts we’ve been tracking in 2020. RYOBI’s smaller riding lawn mower comes with a more compact design and lower price tag. This model sports enough power to mow up to 1-acre at a time with 60-minutes of runtime. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale here for more deals on environmentally-friendly tools and more. Also be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for additional price drops on everyday necessities that will also take it easy on our planet. There’s a nice selection of LED light bulbs on sale alongside various other energy-conscious products right here.

Sun Joe Electric Blower and Vacuum features:

Back-breaking lawn and leaf cleanups are a thing of the past. Lightweight, sleek and powerful, the Sun Joe 3-in-1 Blower/ Vacuum/ Mulcher packs the power of a hurricane in your hand to make your yard work fun, quick, and easy. Featuring an interchangeable tube design, the Blower Joe SBJ605E convert from a robust 250 MPH blower to a mulcher with a superior 16:1 mulching ratio to make light work even your largest leaf piles. With a cleaner, quieter 14-Amp instant-start electric motor, you’ll leave all your neighbors wondering where all the leaves went.

