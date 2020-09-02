Hurley End of Summer Event takes up to 60% off clearance from $20

- Sep. 2nd 2020 10:16 am ET

0

Hurley is currently having an End of Summer Event that’s offering 20% off new markdowns and up to 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Dri-FIT One & Only Hat. It’s currently marked down to $24 and originally was priced at $30. This hat is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear it and its sweat-wicking material is great for workouts. It also has stretch fabric for a comfortable fit and can be worn year-round. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals from Hurley or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Sunglass Hut’s Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off Oakley, Ray-Ban, Persol, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
hurley

hurley

About the Author