Hurley End of Summer Event takes up to 60% off clearance from $20

Hurley is currently having an End of Summer Event that’s offering 20% off new markdowns and up to 60% off clearance. Prices are as marked. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Dri-FIT One & Only Hat. It’s currently marked down to $24 and originally was priced at $30. This hat is gender neutral, which means anyone can wear it and its sweat-wicking material is great for workouts. It also has stretch fabric for a comfortable fit and can be worn year-round. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals from Hurley or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Dri-FIT One & Only Hat $24 (Orig. $30)
- Renegade II Solid Backpack $40 (Orig. $50)
- Phantom Volley 17-inch Boardshorts $42 (Orig. $52)
- Dri-FIT Marwick Stretch Short Sleeve $48 (Orig. $60)
- Quick Dry Nu Basics Short Sleeve $36 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Supersuede Volley Shorts $30 (Orig. $40)
- One & Only Hybrid Lite Leggings $52 (Orig. $65)
- Sunset Beach Shorts $32 (Orig. $40)
- One & Only Sandals $20 (Orig. $25)
- Wet and Dry Elite Backpack $192 (Orig. $240)
- …and even more deals…
