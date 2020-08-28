Ring Floodlight includes an Echo Dot at $210 (Save 30%), more from $170

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Floodlight Cam bundled with an Echo Dot for $209.99 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. Ring’s Floodlight Camera brings 1080p feeds to your smart home alongside integrated floodlights. The 1,800-lumen output will automatically be triggered when motion is detected. Alongside working with Alexa and the bundled Echo Dot, it also pairs with the rest of the Ring ecosystem for rounding out your security package. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Ring Spotlight Cam in both wired and battery-powered versions for $169.99. Both also include an Echo Dot. In either case, you’re looking at 32% in savings from the usual $249 price tags, with each dropping to within $1 of the all-time low. Ring Spotlight Cam delivers much of the same smart home support as the lead deal, but with only 300-lumen lights. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 7,900 customers.

We’re also still seeing a collection of other Ring smart home security offerings on sale, as well. Right now, the latest Video Doorbells are marked down from $80, which are joined by the brand’s Alarm systems from $160.

Ring Floodlight Cam features:

This bundle includes the Ring Floodlight Cam and an Echo Dot (3rd Gen). “Alexa, talk to the front door”. Talk to visitors through your Echo Dot when you connect your Ring camera with Alexa. Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC. Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected

