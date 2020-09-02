Rubbermaid’s 10-piece Brilliance Food Storage Set falls to $38 (Reg. $48+)

- Sep. 2nd 2020 4:54 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $49+ $38
0

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers for $38.20 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $80 at some retailers, they more realistically fetch between $45 and $48 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since January. Unlike most typical food stage containers, the Brilliance line can be used for leftovers in the fridge or freezer, but are also attractive enough to use as a permanent home for pasta, baking ingredients, and other pantry staples. They are also safe for the top-rack in your dishwasher, feature tight-fitting snap-on lids, and are made from BPA-free materials. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 10-piece set is overkill for your needs, check out the 5-pack option from $18 Prime shipped. You won’t get the tall, elongated containers here, but you’re also saving about $20. Otherwise, just scrap the fancy-looking Brilliance line entirely and opt for this giant 21-piece Rubbermaid set for $20 Prime shipped.

While we are talking kitchen storage, be sure to give The Home Edit’s new Container Store line a closer look. Then dig in to our home goods deal hub where you’ll find loads of notable price drops for around the house including the Amazon 1-day Calphalon cookware sale up to $165 off.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers:

  • Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized
  • Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity
  • Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh
  • Containers stack for compact storage
  • Thick, durable container walls for everyday use
  • Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $49+ $38
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Rubbermaid

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard