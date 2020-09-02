Rubbermaid’s 10-piece Brilliance Food Storage Set falls to $38 (Reg. $48+)

Amazon is now offering the 10-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers for $38.20 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $80 at some retailers, they more realistically fetch between $45 and $48 and are now at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since January. Unlike most typical food stage containers, the Brilliance line can be used for leftovers in the fridge or freezer, but are also attractive enough to use as a permanent home for pasta, baking ingredients, and other pantry staples. They are also safe for the top-rack in your dishwasher, feature tight-fitting snap-on lids, and are made from BPA-free materials. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 10-piece set is overkill for your needs, check out the 5-pack option from $18 Prime shipped. You won’t get the tall, elongated containers here, but you’re also saving about $20. Otherwise, just scrap the fancy-looking Brilliance line entirely and opt for this giant 21-piece Rubbermaid set for $20 Prime shipped.

While we are talking kitchen storage, be sure to give The Home Edit’s new Container Store line a closer look. Then dig in to our home goods deal hub where you’ll find loads of notable price drops for around the house including the Amazon 1-day Calphalon cookware sale up to $165 off.

More on the Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers:

Rubbermaid Modular Food Storage Containers can hold pasta, baking ingredients, or other pantry staples; save space and keep pantry organized

Great for pet food; easy to clean and scoop food from, and tight lids keep out moisture and humidity

Lids snap tight to help keep food fresh

Containers stack for compact storage

Thick, durable container walls for everyday use

Freezer-safe, top-rack dishwasher-safe, and BPA-free

