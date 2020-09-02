Sony’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV offers Assistant and Alexa support for $898

Amazon offers the Sony 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV for $898 shipped. Regularly around $1,100 or more, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve previously seen deals hover around $1,000 prior. This TV offers a number of notable features, including a 65-inch 4K panel with support for HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Integrated Android TV, Google Assistant, and Alexa features ensure that you’ll be able to easily integrate this model into your setup. Four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, and composite connectivity round out the list of specs worth knowing on this model. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet. It has stellar ratings from thousands and is a great way to make sure you’re ready to connect gaming consoles, streaming boxes, and more when your TV arrives.

In need some of something a bit more affordable? Shave hundreds off today’s lead deal and check out this price drop on the Hisense 70-inch 4K UHDTV at $500. That’s easily one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 70-inch model, let alone one packing 4K, smart features, and more. Check out all the details here.

Sony XBR-65X900F Ultra HDTV features:

4K Hdtv Picture Offers Stunning Clarity & High Dynamic Range Color & Detail

With the X1 Extreme Processor enjoy controlled contrast & wide range of brightness. Bluetooth connectivity

Enjoy Vibrant Colors with Triluminos & Clear on Screen Action with X-Motion Clarity

65-inch TV Is Compatible with Alexa & Google Home to Change Channels & More

