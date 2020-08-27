Save $100 on Hisense’s 70-inch 4K Android TV at a new all-time low of $550

Best Buy is currently offering the Hisense 70-inch Smart 4K Android UHDTV for $549.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in the discounted price, but it’s free to sign-up. Typically fetching $650, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and marks a new all-time low. If you’re looking to recreate the movie theater experience at home, this Hisense UHDTV is a great option to consider given its 70-inch 4K panel. There’s also integrated streaming media features centered around Android TV, which delivers Google Assistant, Chromecast, and other functionality. You’ll also benefit from three HDMI ports. Rated 4/5 stars.

Use your savings to pick up some HDMI cables to round out your new TV. These options from AmazonBasics are great options to consider given their #1 best-seller status and $7 price tag. You’re also looking at support for 4K content, Ethernet over HDMI, and more.

Complete your home theater upgrade by taking advantage of the $550 discount we spotted on Harman Kardon’s Assistant-enabled Citation Sound Bar earlier this morning, which has dropped the price to $350. You can also score Samsung’s latest Frame 4K AirPlay 2-enabled TVs at up to $200 off, and even more in our home theater guide.

Hisense 70-inch 4K Android TV features:

The H65 series is as smooth as it is smart, thanks to advanced technologies inside and out. Colors burst off the screen in amazing 4K UltraHD resolution. Experience movies and games with incredible contrast, thanks to advanced picture technologies like Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. For a 4K UHD picture, plus incredible content, and convenience, the smart money is on the H65 series.

