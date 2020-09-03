DEWALT’s Clear-Lid Tool Organizer tumbles under $30 at Amazon (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Clear-Lid Tool Organizer for $29.88 shipped. Today’s Amazon discount delivers 20% in savings and is the best offer we’ve tracked in about 6-months. If you’d love to further organize your workshop, this DEWALT offering is worthy of your consideration. Each of its individual storage containers are removable, allowing you to take only what’s needed for the project that is currently at hand. There’s an integrated water seal throughout, providing IP65-rated protection against both dust and water. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Haven’t had your fill of tool-related discounts? That’s great because right now you can find an abundance of SKIL, WORX, and Makita deals at Amazon. Pricing starts at only $30, which makes this sale approachable for almost any budget. Our favorite is SKIL’s Brushless 5-inch Random Orbital Sander Kit, but there’s a whole lot more where that came from in case it’s not quite what you’re looking for.

Those of you that are on the hunt for bit sets can find DEWALT and AmazonBasics solutions priced from $13.50. These discounts are up to 33% off and a great way to refresh your current setup. The AmazonBasics kit bundles 38 bits, eight nut drivers, a magnetic bit holder, and a screw guide. Head over to the post to see what else is in store.

DEWALT Clear-Lid Tool Organizer features:

Durable 4 mm thick structural foam walls

Clear lid is made of polycarbonate for resistance and full visibility

4 large and 8 small removable cups

Integrated water seal in every unit IP65 rated protection against Dust and Water

