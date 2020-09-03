SKIL, WORX, and Makita tool discounts thrive at Amazon with pricing from $30

Today at Amazon we’ve found various SKIL, WORX, and Makita tool discounts now priced as low as $30. Our top pick is the SKIL PWRCore 20 Brushless 20V 5-inch Random Orbital Sander Kit for $99.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is the best price we’ve tracked in months. This kit is comprised of a 20V brushless orbital sander, 2.0Ah battery, and charger. SKIL touts that this tool’s brushless motor is able to spin at up to 11,000 RPM. A micro-filtration dust canister helps keep your work environment clean while its hook and loop pad makes it a cinch to quickly swap out sandpaper. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more tools on sale from $30.

More tools on sale:

In need of a bit set? If so, you should definitely have a look at the AmazonBasics and DEWALT discounts we found yesterday. Pricing is as low as $13.50, with deals up to 33% off being ripe for the picking. Scope out these discounts to see which solution is best suited for your needs.

Oh, and let’s not forget that various outdoor accessories are on sale at Home Depot right now. Peruse the sale to find discounts that take up to 30% off. And if you like deals like this, be sure to bookmark our handy Home Goods guide.

SKIL Random Orbital Sander Kit features:

20V ORBITAL SANDER KIT—Includes a PWR Core 20 2. 0Ah Lithium Battery with PWR Assist USB port and PWR Jump Charger.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE—The digital brushless motor provides efficient, high-performance power, delivering up to 11, 000 RPM.

VARIABLE SPEED CONTROL—Provides maximum control for a variety of projects and surfaces.

