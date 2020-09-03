Save $30 on GE’s Alexa and Assistant-enabled Color Light Strip on sale for $50

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $80 price cut, today’s offer is good for a 37% discount, matches our previous mention, and marks the second-best we’ve seen to date. Bringing this smart light strip to your set up delivers 80-inches of RGB illumination alongside dimming capabilities. It’ll pair with the rest of your Alexa and Assistant devices, and smartphone control lets you manage schedules and the like. Perfect for adding a pop of color behind a TV, to some shelves, and more. Over 120 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Ditch the light strip design and add some ambiance lighting into your setup on a tighter budget with TP-Link’s Kasa RGB LED Bulb instead. This option won’t provide quite as much lighting as you’ll find above, but it still delivers Alexa and Assistant control in much the same way at $30.

For those in the Philips Hue ecosystem wanting to really step up the immersion of their home theater, the Play Sync Box has received a rare discount to $200 in certified refurbished condition. That’s on top of some Play Light Bars at $130, which you can get the full scoop on right here. Or you could just bring some voice control into your setup with Leviton’s HomeKit-enabled Decora Smart Switch at $30.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

