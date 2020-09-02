Philips Hue Play Sync Box sees rare refurb discount to $200, more from $130

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box in certified refurbished condition for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $230 in new condition, today’s offer is the first discount of any kind we’ve seen since February and matches the third-best we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring the Philips Hue setup into your home theater, the Play HDMI Sync Box is an easy investment to recommend. It translates what’s show on screen into ambient lighting throughout your setup. Supports 4K HDR10 passthrough and packs four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over over 645 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to kickstart the smart lighting in your home theater, going with the Philips Hue Play Starter Kit is a great alternative. Right now it’s been marked down to $130 from its $150 going rate, making the best we’ve tracked in months. This kit packs two multicolor lights which stick to the back of a TV in order to provide ambient lighting. As a #1 best-seller, over 2,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

And then while we’re talking smart home deals, our guide has plenty of other deals where today’s offer came from. You can score this eufyCam E bundle and other cameras from $136, as well as the Ring Alarm 5-piece security system at $139.

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box features:

Create a fully immersive TV viewing and gaming experience with this Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box. The HDMI support for up to four devices lets you easily switch between videos, games and music, while the integration with the Hue app allows for quick setup and control. This Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box works with up to 10 Hue White and Color Ambiance bulbs and fixtures to let you set your preferred lighting mood.

