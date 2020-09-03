Kershaw’s multi-tool pocket knives start at $11.50 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% off Kershaw pocket knives. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is the Kershaw Select Fire Multifunction Pocket Knife for $23.44. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is a 3.4-inch stainless steel blade with a bead-blasted finish and corrosion-resistance. However, the glass-filled handle also houses a 1/4-in hex drive, a pair of flathead bits, two crosshead bits, a liner lock, and the pocket clip. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More Kershaw deals below.

More Kershaw Gold Box deals:

But for something even more affordable, check out the Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife at $11.50 Prime shipped. Carrying stellar ratings from over 10,000 Amazon customers, this is a best-seller and ships with a lifetime warranty. You won’t get the Kershaw seal of approval or the tool add-ons, but this is a perfectly capable solution for less otherwise.

We also have great deals still live on the Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife and Work Sharp’s Knife/Tool Sharpener to take a look at as well. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best multitools to choose from with prices starting at $5.

More on the Kershaw Select Fire Pocket Knife:

  • 3.4” heat treated 8Cr13MoV stainless steel blade with a bead-blasted finish for a strong, easy to maintain blade with premium wear and corrosion resistance
  • Handle features textured glass-filled nylon build, 1/4-in hex drive, 2 flathead bits, 2 crosshead bits, liner lock, pocketclip and manual opening with thumbstud
  • Perfect addition to any pocket, purse, tool truck box, backpack, workbench or belt

