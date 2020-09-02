Kershaw’s Emerson Pocket Knife descends to $27 at Amazon (Reg. $36)

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife for $26.94 shipped. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Anyone buying this rugged Kershaw offering is bound to like having a “stable and secure” blade thanks to a framelock-assisted design. Pre-drilled holes throughout allow owners to change tip position or the side where its pocket clip resides. The blade itself is comprised of 8Cr14MoV steel, which is described as “a carbon dense heat-treated compound that provides strength, hardness and the ability to hold an edge.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With a new Kershaw in hand, you’re now ready to plan your next outdoor adventure. Thankfully Stanley’s Outdoor Beer Growler Set has fallen below $52.50, which happens to be an Amazon low. Nabbing this set will deliver a 64-ounce vacuum-insulated growler and four 12-ounce stackable stainless steel tumblers. This deal shaves 20% off what you’d otherwise have to spend.

Yet another related discount we’ve found includes Coleman’s Xtreme 50-quart Cooler at $30. Usually you’d spend $50, leaving you with 40% in savings. This beast of a cooler can keep ice cold for up to 5-days and carries up to 84 cans of your preferred beverage. Once closed, the lid is ready to uphold 250-pounds.

Want to take future camping trips to the next level? If so, you’ve got to have a look at the all-new Scout Kenai. It gives the bed of a full-sized short and long box truck a bathroom, solar power, and more. That’s right, it can wield a toilet, bed, and even has the option to bundle a portable shower. Read all about it in our launch coverage.

Kershaw Emerson Pocket Knife features:

Frame lock assures open blade remains stable and secure; a portion of handle moves behind blade to lock it in position

G-10 on front handle is olive drab matte finish; non-reflective property is perfect fade when hunting

Handle back has 410 bead-blasted finish, a fine medium of glass and aluminum oxide beads applied under high speed and pressure to create non-reflective finish

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!