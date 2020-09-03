Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker with 12-cup carafe now down at $79 (Reg. up to $150)

Walmart is now offering the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79 shipped. While it regularly fetches $100 at Walmart, this model sells for $136 at Target right now and goes for closer to $150 at Amazon. Today’s offer is at least $20 off, but well under the competing price tags elsewhere. As you can tell from the imagery here, this model can brew both K-Cups and regular ground coffee into its 12-cup glass carafe. Add the option of multiple cup sizes, a large 60-ounce water reservoir, plus brew strength control, and you’re looking at quite a versatile coffee maker. It also has a brew pause function on the drip side of things as well as a travel mug-friendly design (up to 7-inches tall). Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s lead deal has the K-Duo model down at the same price Amazon is charging for the single-function Keurig K-Classic. You’ll save loads of cash by opting for the $26 Black+Decker 5-Cup model at Amazon, but you won’t get any K-Cup action here. Chefman’s InstaCoffee Single Serve Coffee Maker, however, will indeed brew both K-Cups and ground coffee via the included filter for $36.

Be sure to browse through our latest coffee feature for more ways to enhance your brew game. Then check out the new Instant Pot coffee maker and these deals on the Bodum coffee grinders.

More on the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker:

What’s in the box: 12-cup glass carafe included with your brewer along with a heating plate to keep coffee hot.

Brew a cup and a carafe: Use both ground coffee and k-cup pods.

Multiple brew sizes: Brew a 6, 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe and a 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup.

Compatible with keurig gold tone mesh filter accessory: A reusable coffee filter you can use to brew your perfect carafe (sold separately).

Large 60 ounce water reservoir: The 60 ounce water reservoir is shared between the single serve and carafe brewing, saving you time and simplifying your morning routine. Removable reservoir makes refilling easy.

