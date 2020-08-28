Bodum’s Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder falls to $64 shipped (Reg. $100)

Bodum is now offering its E-BODUM Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder for $63.74 shipped in black or white after you apply code OBERST15 at checkout. Regularly $100 direct from Bodum and elsewhere, this model is currently selling for $98 at Amazon and is now matching the lowest we have tracked. Carrying up to 7.75-ounces of coffee beans at a time, this model features 12 adjustable grind settings to accomodate everything “from espresso to French press with ease.” Other features include a push-button, pre-set timer and a dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass catcher. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,300 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t require 12 different grind options for your casual morning coffee, take a look at the Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder instead. Selling for $25 with 4+ star ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers, this is a great option that can grind up to 8-cups at a time to provide that freshly ground flavor.

If you prefer pre-ground coffee, we still have an ongoing deal on 12-ounces of Dunkin’ Donuts and be sure to take a look at the new Instant Pot K-Cup and Nespresso-compatible coffee maker. Along with this morning’s Gold Box Blendtec deal, you’ll find an ever-growing lineup of discounted housewares right here.

More on the Bodum Bistro Electric Burr Coffee Grinder :

Our premium electric burr grinder crushes beans effortlessly between stainless steel conical burrs rather than slicing them, making this the best electric coffee grinder for aromatic coffee that’s bursting with flavor. With 12 grind settings, you can go from French press to espresso – and everything in between – with perfect ease.

