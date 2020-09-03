Latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch hits new all-time low at $199 (Save $70)

- Sep. 3rd 2020 8:28 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped in several styles. Down from $269, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steel design that pairs with 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, the refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch packs up to 2-day battery life. Wear OS is at the center of the experience, which delivers various fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring and more. A genuine leather band completes the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Ditch the more premium casing and materials of the lead deal to save even more with the TicWatch E2 Smartwatch. This Wear OS-powered wearable delivers a similar experience as you’ll find above, but with a more affordable $159 price tag at Amazon. Get a closer look at how it performs in our hands-on review.

Those looking to score a more Apple-friendly wearable will want to check out this offer we just spotted on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models at $80. Then you can hop into our fitness tracker guide for even more deals on wearables.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

Best Fitness Tracker Deals

Motorola

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

