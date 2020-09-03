Latest Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch hits new all-time low at $199 (Save $70)

B&H is currently offering the third-generation Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199 shipped in several styles. Down from $269, today’s offer saves you $70, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steel design that pairs with 1.2-inch always-on AMOLED display, the refreshed Moto 360 smartwatch packs up to 2-day battery life. Wear OS is at the center of the experience, which delivers various fitness tracking features including heart rate monitoring and more. A genuine leather band completes the package. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 195 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Ditch the more premium casing and materials of the lead deal to save even more with the TicWatch E2 Smartwatch. This Wear OS-powered wearable delivers a similar experience as you’ll find above, but with a more affordable $159 price tag at Amazon. Get a closer look at how it performs in our hands-on review.

Those looking to score a more Apple-friendly wearable will want to check out this offer we just spotted on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models at $80. Then you can hop into our fitness tracker guide for even more deals on wearables.

Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Stay connected, informed, motivated, and fit with the Moto 360 Smartwatch from Motorola. Featuring the Wear OS from Google, this 3rd generation of Moto 360 smartwatch gives you access to a library of Google apps and over 1000 others, such as Spotify, Uber, WhatsApp, and Lifesum. With your iOS or Android smartphone safely tucked away in your pocket or purse.

