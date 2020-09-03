Rare savings on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ Cellular models take up to $80 off

Nike is taking up to $80 off Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ GPS + Cellular models. Deals start at $424.97 with free shipping available for all. Today’s deal departs from the regularly $499 or more price tag depending on the size with it also matching our previous mention. Best Buy and most other mainstream retailers are currently charging full price.

Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a bright Retina display that will relay all of your pertinent fitness tracking data along with smartphone notifications. The Nike+ model arrives with an extra sporty band and added Watch faces to take your fitness experience to a new level. Cellular connectivity is another feature worth mentioning here, as it enables users to leave their iPhones at home while going on long runs.

Make sure to put your savings towards a good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

On that same subject, our recent review of this third-party Apple Watch Pride Band is worth a look. Apple and Nike recently partnered on something similar, but this alternative is a fraction of the cost. It’s a great way to leverage your savings from today’s lead deal and add some style to your wrist.

Swing over to our Apple guide for even more price drops on Macs, iPads, and other essentials for your setup.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

GPS + Cellular

Always-On Retina display

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electrical and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!