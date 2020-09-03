Polk’s MagniFi Max SR Chromecast Soundbar now $500 ($99 off), more from $179

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Soundbar for $499.94 shipped. Down from its $599 going rate that you’ll find at retailers like B&H right now, today’s offer saves you $99, matches our previous mention for the second-best this year, and comes within $17 of the 2020 low. Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR delivers a 5.1-channel audio setup to your home theater complete with the soundbar itself, as well as two wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer for added base. On top of built-in HDMI and optical ports, you’re also looking at Chromecast features for expanding your Google whole-home audio setup. With over 520 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. head below the fold for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Soundbar for $179 at Amazon instead. It’s currently marked down from the usual $229 going rate, scoring you $50 in savings and marking the best we’ve seen in over 4-months. You’re not getting quite as robust of an audio package here, but it’ll surely be an upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,00 customers.

If you’re in the market for a higher-end offering, or one that scores you AirPlay 2 connectivity out of the box, be sure to shop the latest Bose outlet sale. There you’ll find the Soundbar 700 at $199 off, and plenty more from $85. And then don’t forget to check out all of the details on the brand’s new Smart Soundbar 300, which delivers AirPlay 2 at the most affordable price point yet from Bose. Learn more in our announcement coverage from earlier in the week.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR features:

The MagniFi MAX SR 400W 5.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Surround System from Polk Audio includes the MAX sound bar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers. Compatible with most TVs via HDMI ARC or optical, this soundbar system delivers room-filling home theater sound via Dolby Digital 5.1. VoiceAdjust and surround sound technologies make for clear, crisp dialogue and immersive listening.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!