Polk’s MagniFi Max SR Chromecast Soundbar now $500 ($99 off), more from $179

- Sep. 3rd 2020 9:04 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR Soundbar for $499.94 shipped. Down from its $599 going rate that you’ll find at retailers like B&H right now, today’s offer saves you $99, matches our previous mention for the second-best this year, and comes within $17 of the 2020 low. Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR delivers a 5.1-channel audio setup to your home theater complete with the soundbar itself, as well as two wireless satellite speakers and a subwoofer for added base. On top of built-in HDMI and optical ports, you’re also looking at Chromecast features for expanding your Google whole-home audio setup. With over 520 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. head below the fold for more.

Alternatively, you could opt for the Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Soundbar for $179 at Amazon instead. It’s currently marked down from the usual $229 going rate, scoring you $50 in savings and marking the best we’ve seen in over 4-months. You’re not getting quite as robust of an audio package here, but it’ll surely be an upgrade over your TV’s built-in speakers. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 3,00 customers.

If you’re in the market for a higher-end offering, or one that scores you AirPlay 2 connectivity out of the box, be sure to shop the latest Bose outlet sale. There you’ll find the Soundbar 700 at $199 off, and plenty more from $85. And then don’t forget to check out all of the details on the brand’s new Smart Soundbar 300, which delivers AirPlay 2 at the most affordable price point yet from Bose. Learn more in our announcement coverage from earlier in the week.

Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR features:

The MagniFi MAX SR 400W 5.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Surround System from Polk Audio includes the MAX sound bar, wireless subwoofer, and two wireless surround speakers. Compatible with most TVs via HDMI ARC or optical, this soundbar system delivers room-filling home theater sound via Dolby Digital 5.1. VoiceAdjust and surround sound technologies make for clear, crisp dialogue and immersive listening.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
Polk Audio

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go