Latest Bose outlet sale takes $199 off AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700, more from $85

Sep. 2nd 2020

Bose is launching its latest outlet sale today, discounting a selection of its certified refurbished speakers, headphones, and more. Leading the way is the Bose Soundbar 700 at $599.95 shipped. Typically fetching $799 at Amazon in new condition, today’s offer beats the all-time low there at $100, and matches our previous mention for the best to date. Bose’s Soundbar 700 delivers an upgraded home theater experience centered around AirPlay 2 as well as voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant. The included SimpleSync features allows you to pass TV audio off to headphones, and other notable features like ADAPTIQ sound calibration complete the package. Alongside Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you’ll also find HDMI-ARC and optical ports. Includes a 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 545 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Find all of our other top picks below.

Other top picks from Bose include:

Complete your home theater upgrade by cashing in on the discounted Sony 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV, which is currently marked down to $898. Don’t forget to check out the latest offering from Bose either, its new Smart Soundbar 300 which arrives with AirPlay 2 and more.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

