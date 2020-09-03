Home Depot discounts outdoor accessories, cart, more by up to 30%

Home Depot is back with a new sale today focused on outdoor tools and equipment. You can save upwards of 30% off with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the ECHO 4-gallon Diaphragm Backpack Sprayer for $56.70. Regularly around $75, today’s deal comes in at $3 less than our previous mention. If you’re looking to tackle some late summer spraying, having a backpack option like this is a great idea. It’s designed to fit on your shoulders, so you won’t have to lug around a heavy container. Plus, it also sports a levered pump design. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More below.

Another top pick is the Seina 150-pound Outdoor Utility Cart for $74.59. Regularly around $90, we’ve seen it for less just once before. This fully-foldable utility cart can support up to 150-pounds and is a great solution for small gardening tasks around the yard. Its 3-wheeled design makes it easy to navigate around the yard if you’re towing dirt and the like. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can find the rest of today’s top picks on this landing page over at Home Depot. There’s plenty of deals on outdoor tools, essential accessories, and more. Yesterday’s electric tool sale is still on-going with additional price drops from Sun Joe and other popular manufacturers.

ECHO 4-gallon Diaphragm Backpack Sprayer features:

Featuring heavy-duty, padded shoulder straps to help provide comfortable carrying, the ECHO 4 Gal. Diaphragm-Pump Backpack Sprayer is designed to use with powders, liquids and water-soluble solutions. Four nozzles offer stream adjustment for customizable spraying. The wand can be used for left- and right-handed applications.

